49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Scoffs When Asked to Assess Himself

Kyle Shanahan is having one of the worst seasons of his professional career.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan is having one of the worst seasons of his professional career.

Just last year, he was in the Super Bowl. This year, his starting quarterback has played 15 games and yet the 49ers are still 6-10. Shanahan was not able to galvanize his players or adjust his play calling to win more games, which is why the 49ers are one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season.

If they had a leader of men as a head coach, someone such as Jim Harbaugh or Dan Campbell, I doubt the 49ers would be four games under .500. Those two would have found a way to salvage this season, fix the 49ers' deteriorating culture and lead them to the playoffs. Under Shanahan, the wheels fell off.

On Wednesday, I asked him if he's frustrated with his individual performance this season.

Shanahan looked away and scoffed. "I don't understand how to answer that question," he said. "I work as hard as I can at my individual performance. So I'm frustrated with our season, I'm responsible for everything, so I think you can figure that out."

No, I can't, Kyle. Spell it out for me. It seems like you're unwilling to say that you had a bad season. It's OK -- you can say it. We all know it. Your players know it. Your bosses know it. You know it. You fell far short of your standard this season. You stuck with Deebo Samuel two months too long. You buried Ricky Pearsall all season for no reason. You were too aggressive with players who were coming off injuries. And you were too pass-happy in the second half of close games.

You get a failing grade for this season. Do better.

