49ers to Host Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott on Top-30 Visit
It's not a secret that the 49ers have to draft at least one plug-and-play defensive tackle in the upcoming draft.
They recently released both of their starters -- Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins -- and replaced neither of them. Of course, they need to address the position early. So they're taking a close look at all the top defensive-tackle prospects, as they should.
According to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are hosting Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on a top-30 pre-draft visit. He currently is projected to get drafted in Round 2 right around where the 49ers pick at 43.
Norman-Lott doesn't seem like a great fit for the 49ers' Wide 9 defense considering he's small for his position -- 6'2", 291 lbs. He'll have a tough time anchoring against double teams in the run game.
But the 49ers don't want their defensive tackles to anchor -- they want penetration. They want defensive tackles who split double teams and cause chaos in the backfield.
And that's what Norman did in college. He's often the first defensive tackle out of his stance when the play starts. He's incredibly quick and explosive, and that's what the 49ers want. That's why Kevin Given has been on the roster since 2019 despite being a 6"1", 285-pound defensive tackle. He has a quick first step.
I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to spend their second-round pick this year on a D-tackle -- either Norman-Lott, South Carolina's T.J. Sanders or Toledo's Darius Alexander.