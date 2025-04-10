All 49ers

49ers to Host Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott on Top-30 Visit

It's not a secret that the 49ers have to draft at least one plug-and-play defensive tackle in the upcoming draft.

Grant Cohn

Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.)
Tennessee’s Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) celebraes Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott’s (55) sack during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (A nice clean celebration shot.) / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It's not a secret that the 49ers have to draft at least one plug-and-play defensive tackle in the upcoming draft.

They recently released both of their starters -- Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins -- and replaced neither of them. Of course, they need to address the position early. So they're taking a close look at all the top defensive-tackle prospects, as they should.

According to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are hosting Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on a top-30 pre-draft visit. He currently is projected to get drafted in Round 2 right around where the 49ers pick at 43.

Norman-Lott doesn't seem like a great fit for the 49ers' Wide 9 defense considering he's small for his position -- 6'2", 291 lbs. He'll have a tough time anchoring against double teams in the run game.

But the 49ers don't want their defensive tackles to anchor -- they want penetration. They want defensive tackles who split double teams and cause chaos in the backfield.

And that's what Norman did in college. He's often the first defensive tackle out of his stance when the play starts. He's incredibly quick and explosive, and that's what the 49ers want. That's why Kevin Given has been on the roster since 2019 despite being a 6"1", 285-pound defensive tackle. He has a quick first step.

I wouldn't be surprised if the 49ers were to spend their second-round pick this year on a D-tackle -- either Norman-Lott, South Carolina's T.J. Sanders or Toledo's Darius Alexander.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News