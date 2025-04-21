The 49ers Hosted Defensive End David Walker on a Top 30 Visit
The 49ers seem smitten with Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker.
They got an up-close look at him at the Senior Bowl, and they invited him to their facility for a pre-draft visit according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. Walker is one of 30 players the 49ers elected to invite for an interview.
Walker is a three-down defensive end who's good against the run and the pass. He sets a strong edge-setter and he's a productive pass rusher. In three seasons at Central Arkansas, he recorded a whopping 30 sacks. So he's not a projection.
The knock on Walker is that he played at a small school and that he's short -- only 6'1". But he's 263 lbs and extremely powerful. And he performed quite well at the Senior Bowl for the National Team whose linebackers coach was 49ers defensive quality control coach K.J. Wright. So Walker's question marks might not phase the 49ers.
It seems Wright in particular liked what he saw from Walker -- why else would the 49ers bring in Walker for an official visit? I'm guessing he raved about him. And Wright could be in line to be the 49ers' next defensive coordinator once Robert Saleh becomes a head coach for the second time.
Walker currently is projected to get drafted in Round 3 or 4. Don't be surprised if the 49ers take him with their first third-round pick (no. 75). Which might seem like a reach. But if he's a Day 1 starter, he would be a tremendous value.