49ers' Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Raiders Joint Practices

Even more players got banged up.

Henry Cheal

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle (DB49) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a fresh injury update following the team’s 30–9 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos.

The franchise will be hoping some familiar faces return ahead of the second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders next Saturday.

Roster depth shrinking due to injuries

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) gains yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rookie Marques Sigle was a standout performer, making seven tackles, but left the game with a knee problem. Shanahan thinks it's a minor setback, though, but no timeline on a return has been mentioned.

"I don't want to speak too soon, it looked more like just a knee bruise and stuff, but we'll have to see," he shared with the media after the game. "I thought he was one of the guys who flashed a lot tonight. He got a little bit late start on being injured in the offseason. I think it was a few days into camp where he really got going. But he's had a hell of a week here and finished it off good today."

Seasoned veteran Ameer Abdullah entered the game to fill in as running back, but after a fumble in the third quarter, he looked in visible pain. He was later listed as questionable to return due to a rib injury.

Thankfully, linebacker Tatum Bethune returned to action shortly after receiving medical attention on his ankle in the second quarter.

Shanahan pleading for immediate Jacob Cowing and Renardo Green returns

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jacob Cowing (19) on a runback against Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

With injuries piling up this early in the season, Shanahan made it clear the 49ers need key players back before next week’s encounter with Las Vegas.

"Yeah, we are, but I mean it's definitely getting hard," he admitted. "We had 19 guys that didn't dress today because of injuries and that's not counting the PUP guys and things like that, or there's about probably seven healthy guys that I sat. Hopefully, we can get a bunch of guys back for Monday. I mean, it's real important that we get two good practices in Monday and Tuesday. So hopefully we're in a better spot Thursday when we go against the Raiders."

When asked about cornerback Renardo Green and wide receiver Jacob Cowing, Shanahan said both players are still being evaluated.

"I hope so. It depends on how their workout goes tomorrow. We were hoping, we were planning on getting them back this week. Hope it's sooner than later because I don't want their first practice to be against another team, so we'll see how it goes."

Published
