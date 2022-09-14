49ers Injury Report: George Kittle Misses Another Practice; Jordan Willis to Injured Reserve

George Kittle is set to miss another practice for the 49ers on Wednesday along with Daniel Brunskill (hamstring). Looks like his groin injury still isn't to the point where the 49ers feel comfortable enough with rolling him out. Better to be safe than sorry.

"He’s made a lot of progress so hopefully we’ll have better luck this week,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Progress is good to hear. The 49ers need Kittle for the long haul and shouldn't put him at risk to aggravate his injury. I wouldn't even blame them if they wanted to hold him out of their Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks. They should be able to handle Seattle without him. Against the Bears, the 49ers were doing just fine with him out too. It's not like they loss because he wasn't there.

In other injury related news, defensive end Jordan Willis is being placed on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. Willis came out of the game against the Bears after informing the medical staff of some "irritation" with his knee. He is set to have a "cleanup" procedure on it. As a result of losing Willis for the foreseeable future, defensive end Kemoko Turay has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

The 49ers will also be signing running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Willie Snead IV, and cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. to the practice squad. Mack's signing was to be expected with Elijah Mitchell being placed on Injured Reserve. His addition is in case of an emergency should any other active running back sustain an injury.