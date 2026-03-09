Trent Williams’ Rumored Landing Spot Will Upset 49ers Fans

For the first time since contract talks reportedly came to a sudden halt, the San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be open to trading Trent Williams.

The latest developments mean the 49ers could enter 2026 without their best player on the offensive line. Williams is due $32 million with a cap hit of more than $38 million, meaning he is set for a massive payday that could complicate the team’s financial situation.

But now that the front office is reportedly open to the possibility of moving him on, one rumored team has emerged as interested, and the 49ers should be reluctant to send him there if a new deal cannot be reached.

Trent Williams linked to a possible trade with the Kansas City Chiefs

Yes, you read right. Williams is linked to a possible trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom.

Williams has played for the 49ers since 2020 and has appeared in just one Super Bowl during his illustrious career, which began in 2010. In that appearance, he faced the Chiefs and suffered defeat.

The prospect of him joining that organization would mean moving to a team that has won three Super Bowls during the Andy Reid era, making it a move the 49ers should strongly try to avoid.

"San Francisco's initial proposal to Williams was seen as decidedly low, according to league sources, which is not unusual with how that team often initiated contract discussions," says the report.

"Kansas City is seen by many around the league as the team most eager to land him and the one that would be the best fit.

"Williams wants to win a Super Bowl, Kansas City has done more of that than any franchise since drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs went after Williams very aggressively the last time he was on the open market.

"Williams ended up with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan then, with Shanahan a part of his father's staff in Washington when that team selected Williams in the first round in 2010."

The 49ers need to respond and attempt to reach an agreement with Williams. Reports suggest their current offer may be too low, but given that he is 38 and in the final years of his career, San Francisco could be left with little choice but to move him, potentially sending him to one of their biggest rivals if nothing is resolved.

The front office also has a difficult history when it comes to re-signing players, and this is not the start to the offseason the franchise needs.