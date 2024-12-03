49ers' Ji'Ayir Brown has Become a Defensive Liability
One of the main issues plaguing the San Francisco 49ers this year is execution.
A lot of players have been playing poorly and haven't played up to their usual standard, especially on the defense. Between the offense and the defense, it is the defensive players who have been messing up more. But no other player on defense is playing more poorly than safety Ji'Ayir Brown.
Brown has become a defensive liability. The hope, promise, and excitement there was surrounding him coming into 2024 has completely flipped. He was supposed to take a second-year leap after looking decent in his rookie season, but it's been the opposite.
Look no further than the second touchdown allowed against the Buffalo Bills. It was the largest play of the game from the Bills in which running back James Cook galloped his way to a 65-yard touchdown. That play could've easily ended within five yards of the line of scrimmage had Brown taken the appropriate angle to tackle Cook.
Instead, he whiffs (as he's done all year) due to the poor angle and mediocre tackling technique. It allows Cook to run off for the touchdown and take the life away from the 49ers. These mistakes have been common from Brown all season long. He whiffs or struggles to take down players on tackles.
His poor play this season is making rookie Malik Mustapha look greater. Every game there is a play that Mustapha is making. Now, Mustapha has his fair share of whiffs too, but he's been making up for it. Brown has been a negatively impactful player and hasn't improved one bit.
The same thing against Cook happened against the Green Bay Packers on a run by Josh Jacobs. Pro Football Focus gave him his worst tackling grade of the season for that game. The guy can't make the play and when he fails to do so it allows the opposition to sustain drives.
This defense isn't good enough to overcome that, so he's become an extreme liability. That is just how he is when he is trying to clean up a play and be an eraser. In coverage, Brown has allowed 18 catches on 31 targets for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and a 98.5 passer rating.
Brown was supposed to bring solidification to the safety position for the 49ers. If it wasn't for Mustapha, the 49ers would be in dire straits there. It wouldn't be surprising if the 49ers end up relieving Brown of his starting role for Tashaun Gipson.
Once that happens, the future of Brown with the 49ers will be in limbo. He has to get it together and fast or else he'll find himself on the outside looking in.