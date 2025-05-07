Is 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan in any Danger of Losing his Job this Year?
Kyle Shanahan has three years remaining on his contract and the 49ers haven't extended it yet. Is he in danger of losing his job?
When the 49ers hired Shanahan in 2017, they gave him a six-year deal. With three years remaining, they gave him a six-year extension through 2025. And then with three years remaining on that deal, they gave him a second extension through 2027.
The 49ers tend to give Shanahan a new contract whenever he has three years remaining on his current one. Which means this is the deepest Shanahan has made it into a contract without getting a new deal from the 49ers. It almost seems like he's on notice.
He's coming off arguably the worst season of his career. He went 6-11 even though he had his starting quarterback for all but two games. And he had to fire his second defensive coordinator in two years.
Now, Robert Saleh is back. And if he makes the 49ers defense elite again, he will be a head-coaching candidate next year and the 49ers might lose him.
If the 49ers can keep Shanahan and Saleh, they probably will. But if the 49ers have to choose between them, who would they keep, particularly if the 49ers' defense outperforms their offense next season?
The defense will start as many as five rookies next season. Meanwhile, the offense will start no rookies. It should be the driving force of the team. If it struggles and Saleh's defense shines, don't be surprised if Saleh replaces Shanahan as the head coach in 2026.