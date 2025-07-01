All 49ers

Where Kyle Shanahan Should Rank in the NFL as a Play Caller

Kyle Shanahan was named the best play caller in the NFL by one outlet, but that is not where he should be ranked.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It is undeniable that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been one of the best coaches since 2019.

He largely is regarded as such because he's a play caller for the offense. He has been a significant reason for the success the 49ers have had offensively.

Despite coming off a mediocre 2024 season, he still should be regarded as one of the best play-callers. However, Pro Football Network isn't calling him one of the best, but THE best play caller in the NFL.

"Kyle Shanahan remains the gold standard among NFL play-callers, even after a 2024 season that fell short of expectations," wrote PFN analyst Brandon Austin. "While injuries limited the San Francisco 49ers’ ceiling, Shanahan’s offense still finished ninth in PFSN’s Offense+ metric and 11th in EPA per play (+0.04). That’s a testament to his ability to adapt and thrive regardless of circumstances."

It makes sense to dub Shanahan as the best play caller in the NFL. It is a little different from a head coach ranking, which he shouldn't get named the best for.

However, Shanahan shouldn't be called the best play caller in the NFL. Andy Reid should still have that reign, and I would even put Sean McVay over Shanahan.

So, Reid should be first, McVay is second, and Shanahan is a close third. That is how I would put it, but if anyone wants to give Shanahan a second, that's fine.

Shanahan just shouldn't be called the best, especially since he is a play caller who struggles when the offense gets off track.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News