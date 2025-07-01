Where Kyle Shanahan Should Rank in the NFL as a Play Caller
It is undeniable that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been one of the best coaches since 2019.
He largely is regarded as such because he's a play caller for the offense. He has been a significant reason for the success the 49ers have had offensively.
Despite coming off a mediocre 2024 season, he still should be regarded as one of the best play-callers. However, Pro Football Network isn't calling him one of the best, but THE best play caller in the NFL.
"Kyle Shanahan remains the gold standard among NFL play-callers, even after a 2024 season that fell short of expectations," wrote PFN analyst Brandon Austin. "While injuries limited the San Francisco 49ers’ ceiling, Shanahan’s offense still finished ninth in PFSN’s Offense+ metric and 11th in EPA per play (+0.04). That’s a testament to his ability to adapt and thrive regardless of circumstances."
It makes sense to dub Shanahan as the best play caller in the NFL. It is a little different from a head coach ranking, which he shouldn't get named the best for.
However, Shanahan shouldn't be called the best play caller in the NFL. Andy Reid should still have that reign, and I would even put Sean McVay over Shanahan.
So, Reid should be first, McVay is second, and Shanahan is a close third. That is how I would put it, but if anyone wants to give Shanahan a second, that's fine.
Shanahan just shouldn't be called the best, especially since he is a play caller who struggles when the offense gets off track.