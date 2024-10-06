49ers LB Fred Warner and George Kittle Expected to Play vs. Cardinals
Good news for the 49ers.
Fred Warner and George Kittle are expected to play today against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Both players missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and were limited for Friday's walkthrough. But they're veterans who don't need to practice all week to play on Sunday.
Warner has an ankle injury that kept him out of the second half of last week's win over the Patriots. Kittle has a rib injury that he also suffered last week but returned to that game.
The question is how will each player hold up?
The 49ers have two games in the next four days -- they play Thursday night in Seattle against the Seahawks. How will Warner's ankle and Kittle's rib feel after Sunday's game against Arizona and will they be too sore for Thursday night?
Keep in mind, today's game is projected to reach temperatures of 95 degrees. The game will be incredibly taxing on all the players. So far this season, Kittle has missed part or all of every game except the first one. Will he make it through this one unscathed?
Warner by contrast has missed only one game in his career -- he's the iron man of the 49ers defense. They need him at his best to beat the Cardinals today.
Because last season when the 49ers faced Arizona, the Cardinals rushed for 234 yards and two touchdowns, and that was when both Warner and Dre Greenlaw were healthy. Now Greenlaw is out with an Achilles tear and Warner is less than 100 percent.
It will be interesting to see how the 49ers run defense performs in particular.