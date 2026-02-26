The Crucial Detail in the 49ers’ Contract Talks With Trent Williams

Even in the offseason, it’s never a quiet day for the San Francisco 49ers. One report could be cause for concern, with the potential to blow everything out of the water.

Reports indicate the organization is facing a dilemma with offensive tackle Trent Williams. With a $39 million cap hit this season, he could find himself entering unrestricted free agency if no agreed deal. It could be his final year in San Francisco.

49ers GM John Lynch provides a positive update

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) enters the field prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The possibility of losing Trent Williams is a major concern for the San Francisco 49ers. While he remains one of the best at his position, a slight decline is noticeable, and he’s begun missing more games than in the past.

He’s 37 and will turn 38 before the start of next year’s regular season. Time is definitely running out for him in the later stages of his career, but John Lynch provided a positive update at the NFL Combine to ease some concerns.

"Well, what I'll tell you is that in recent weeks I've met with both Trent and with his agent, Vincent Taylor, and had really good, productive and substantive meetings," shared Lynch.

"And so, here's what I know: Trent loves being a Niner, we love having Trent as a Niner and it's up to us to figure that out and to thread that needle.

"There are some unique circumstances in that we all know what Trent is as a player, how great of a player he's been. He's going to be 38 years old and so there's some things that go into that.

"But, I think we're all on the same page and feel very positive about where that's going."

In other words, he’s not unhappy and isn’t currently considering a holdout. That's the crucial detail. While a holdout is still possible, no negative reports are suggesting a breakup. Williams has said he wants to play until he’s 40, but whether that will be in red and gold remains to be seen.

Regardless of what happens from here on in, Lynch just reiterated what Williams means to the 49ers organization: "It's everything. I'm not going to get into the specifics of it, but what I will say is we met with Vince just today and I think we're on the right track and I know this, he's been a tremendous asset to our organization.

"We love having him. My hope, and I've shared this with Trent, is that his name's up in the rafters with the greats that have played for the Niners because he certainly fits that category."

Williams should simply take a paycut.