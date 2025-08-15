49ers LB Fred Warner Commends Rookie’s Mentality, Offers Guidance
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner shared what impressed him most about rookie linebacker Nick Martin.
Following a 30-9 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game, Martin and the 49ers returned to practice earlier this week to prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Warner impressed by Martin's desire to improve
Warner solidified his role as a locker room leader this offseason by signing a new three-year, $63 million contract extension in May.
Martin follows in Warner’s footsteps as a third-round pick, seven years after the 49ers drafted Warner in 2018.
Warner, along with the other veterans, sat out the first preseason game, but the 28-year-old offered guidance to Martin following the loss.
"Nick has been a sponge, really, ever since he's gotten here, and he has such a want to continue to get better," Warner said Thursday, after the 49ers' joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.
"Usually, I tell a guy like, focus on three things that you want to work on every single day. For a rookie, I tell him, 'Hey, you focus on one thing.' If that's block protection, if that's track-tackling, if it's your coverage drops or something, you focus on one thing, and that's it.
"And then, by the end of practice, every single time you're in practice, the coaching staff, everybody should know, 'Man, he was working on this one thing,' without even telling anybody.
"So that's my advice to him right now, and he's just continuing to grow every single day, and get better every single day."
Warner acknowledges that the first game is a valuable stepping stone for what’s ahead, expressing confidence that he will continue to improve as time goes on.
Warner excited by Marques Sigle's instant impact
Marques Sigle made a strong impression right away, despite the heavy defeat to the Broncos.
Sigle’s strong showing over 33 snaps drew praise from Warner, who admired his quick integration.
"I love what I've seen," Warner shared. "I think that preseason game was huge for him. I think before then, obviously, with limited opportunities, guys probably hadn't heard much about him. And then, he was able to go out there and really put his hat on people, and show guys, like, 'Man, I want to play the Forty-Niner way' - running and hitting."
It will be exciting to see the 'Forty-Niner way' come alive as he settles into the NFL life.