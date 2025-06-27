All 49ers

49ers Legend Frank Gore Named Best NFL Draft Value at RB Since 2000

The 49ers got him in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL Draft because he had injured his knees in college.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former running back Frank Gore stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Mt. Rushmore of 49ers features players and coaches from the 1980s and '90s. That's just the way it goes.

But if you limit our scope to the past quarter century, Frank Gore would have to be front and center in the 49ers' Mt. Rushmore. He's the NFL's leading rusher since 2000. And he wasn't even a first- or second-round draft pick. The 49ers got him in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL Draft because he had injured his knees in college.

That's why NFL.com named Gore as the best NFL Draft value at running back of the millenium.

"Former 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan has said Gore was his favorite draft pick ever, and it's not hard to see why," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "The 2005 class represented an era when backs were still considered potential top picks, as three (Ronnie Brown, Cedric Benson and Cadillac Williams) were selected in the draft's first five overall selections. Yet, as the first pick of Round 3 that year, Gore found a way to match -- and in some cases, surpass -- those three backs' combined career NFL production.

"Gore remained remarkably dependable and productive well into his late 30s, but he was at his best during his decade-long stint with the Niners. His relentless power, vision and grit made him a fan and teammate favorite, as did his quiet demeanor off the field. Gore put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career, with 16,000 rushing yards (third all time) and 19,985 yards from scrimmage (fourth all time), and he's an easy inclusion in this vaunted fraternity."

Gore's legend started at the University of Miami, where he was considered the best running back on teams that also had Willis McGahee and Clinton Portis. Gore simply blew out his knees and NFL teams thought he wouldn't bounce back. Instead, he became the most durable and dependable running back of all time.

Salute to Frank Gore.

