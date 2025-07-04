49ers Legend Steve Young Ranked 11th-Best Quarterback Ever by CBS
Steve Young is one of the most underrated quarterbacks ever.
He truly was ahead of his time. If he were playing today, he probably would be the best quarterback in the league considering how mobile and accurate he was during his playing days.
And yet, Young doesn't even crack CBS Sports' top-10 quarterbacks ever. Instead, he ranks 11th, one spot behind Drew Brees, who never won an MVP and played most of his career in a dome.
"Young's pro career included two years in the USFL, two forgettable years with the Buccaneers and two Super Bowl wins in San Francisco as Joe Montana's backup," writes CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo. "Young didn't become a full-time starter with the 49ers until he was 30 years old. Despite that, he enjoyed a prolific career that included seven straight Pro Bowl selections, two league MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP. His 96.8 career passer rating was the best in NFL history at the time of his retirement.
"In Super Bowl XXIX, Young threw for a Super Bowl record six touchdowns and was the first QB to lead both teams in rushing in a Super Bowl. Speaking of running, Young was one of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history. He's sixth all-time among quarterbacks in career rushing yards and fourth in career touchdown runs."
It seems like DeArdo is knocking Young because he had to sit behind Joe Montana, the No. 2 quarterback on this list, until he was 30. That's not Young's fault. He wasn't the late bloomer that DeArdo makes him out to be. Sure, he needed some development, but so did Aaron Rodgers, who ranks No. 8 on this list. Rodgers simply got his opportunity to play much earlier than Young did on the 49ers.