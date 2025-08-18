Mac Jones Given Poor Spot on Backup QB Ranking
For the first time in many years, the San Francisco 49ers aren't having a backup quarterback competition.
That is thanks to them for signing Mac Jones in free agency. It's all come full circle for the 49ers once they signed Jones because he was a player the 49ers considered drafting in 2021.
Kyle Shanahan doesn't need anyone else because he's always been interested in Jones. And so far, Jones has been playing well in training camp and in the preseason.
“Mac's doing a good job," said Shanahan. "We’ve really liked what we've seen from him so far. We had an idea of what we hoped he'd be like, and he's been exactly that. He's been playing really well and hopefully he'll continue that.”
If Brock Purdy has to miss a few games, the 49ers can stay afloat with Jones. However, Jones was given a poor spot on Pro Football Network's backup quarterback ranking.
Jones was ranked as the No. 9 backup quarterback, which is absurd because Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 3) and Daniel Jones (No. 5) are ranked higher than him. Here is their explanation.
"Kyle Shanahan preferred Mac Jones to Trey Lance when they had the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so that he may take this project a little more personally than others developing backups," wrote PFSN Analyst Josh Weil. "Jones showed last year that he likes to take chances downfield. While he has shown enough skill to be in the league, he lacks the consistency to supplant the new $265 million man, Brock Purdy."
First of all, it's hilarious that "Jones supplanting Purdy" is in the same sentence. That is never going to happen, even if Purdy regresses this year.
Jones is on the 49ers because Shanahan knows he can win games with Jones' style. He did it with Garoppolo, and Jones is a better player than Garoppolo.
What's also lacking in the ranking is the offense Jones is in. On the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones was terrible. There weren't any weapons or a competent scheme.
With the 49ers, it's going to prop up Jones. He will probably end up playing the best football of his career with the 49ers.
It's just head-scratching to see Jones ranked as No. 9, especially below Garoppolo. If the Los Angeles Rams have to start Garoppolo for multiple games, they are cooked.
If the 49ers have to start Jones for multiple games, they can survive. Jones should be ranked higher and not poorly spotted at No. 9.