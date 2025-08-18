All 49ers

Should the 49ers Trade for Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson?

It would be an amazing dream for the 49ers to have Nick Bosa and Trey Hendrickson on the same defensive line.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs onto the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
It's no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are lacking in star power on defense.

All they have is Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir as their stars. As great as those players are, it is not enough to place the 49ers' defense at a high level.

If given the chance, they should consider and attempt to go after a star defender. Well, the 49ers are in luck. The Cincinnati Bengals have made star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson available in a trade.

Placing Hendrickson on the 49ers would instantly improve their defense. Just imagine a defensive line with Bosa and Hendrickson. Offenses across the league will ask to veto the trade.

Should the 49ers trade for Trey Hendrickson?

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91), left, and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrate a sack in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a fantastic dream for the 49ers to trade for Hendrickson. However, it needs to remain a dream. It's not a reality that can come to fruition, nor should the 49ers try to.

The Bengals are reportedly asking for a 2026 first-round pick and a young defensive player for Hendrickson, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

While the asking price isn't outrageous, it does become that way when you consider the contract extension needed to give to Hendrickson. It's the whole reason he's on the trade block.

The Bengals aren't going to give him one, so Hendrickson wants out. If the 49ers want him, they'd have to give up one of their rookie or second-year players along with a 2026 first-rounder.

Then, they are looking at giving up a nice chunk of their salary cap space and a haul of cash to lock him in. Trading for Hendrickson only makes sense if a team is going to extend him.

The 49ers aren't going to do that. Their cash spending has been maxed out already, which is why they aren't extending Jauan Jennings. The time to do that was in May.

Dec 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) exhales as he leaves the field against the Tennessee Titans post game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Resources aside, acquiring Hendrickson would also blow up the trade for Bryce Huff and drafting Mykel Williams. It's not too difficult to make Williams fit.

He can still kick inside on passing downs, and maybe the 49ers will use Williams on early downs instead of Hendrickson. But that's too much shuffling.

Another reason to avoid trading for Hendrickson is that he's 30 years old. He will turn 31 in December. He doesn't have a lot of time left playing at an elite level.

Acquiring him goes against the youth movement the 49ers are going with on defense. It would undo everything they've done towards building a new cornerstone.

Hendrickson is a great dream to have for the 49ers, and nothing more.

