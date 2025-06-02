49ers Make Home Run Pick in 2021 NFL Redraft
It's impossible to argue that the 2021 NFL draft was a debacle for the San Francisco 49ers.
They spent three first-round picks to move up to the No. 3 overall spot to select Trey Lance. He was supposed to be their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
He couldn't even make it to his third season with the 49ers. All of those draft picks were wasted. It is easily the worst draft selection in 49ers' history, and one of the worst in the NFL draft considering the capital.
That is why in Pro Football Network's 2021 NFL redraft, they have the 49ers making a home run pick. Instead of Lance at No. 3 overall, the 49ers picked offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
Imagine if the 49ers were able to get a second monster on their offensive line? Having Trent Williams on one end and Sewell on the other would've been the best tackle duo in the NFL.
Running the football would've been increased in efficiency, and any quarterback behind them would have at least a bit more safety and comfort while throwing.
Drafting Sewell would've also hurt the Lions. They wouldn't have one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL. That benefits the 49ers, as the Lions are one of their stiffest competitors in the NFC.
However, in the redraft, the Lions selected Rashawn Slater, so they solidify their tackle position. But Slater isn't on the same level as Sewell, despite being an excellent player.
In any case, taking Sewell would've been awesome for the 49ers. Trading up to draft him after giving up three first-round picks still would've been an eyebrow raiser.
That is a costly move that should only be done for a quarterback. But if Sewell replicates what he did with the Lions, the 49ers would've been applauded as time passed.
If only, right?