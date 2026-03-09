Why the San Francisco 49ers Seem Willing to Part with Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams knew that they were going to need to negotiate a deal this offseason. San Francisco could not afford his current cap hit, and Williams would like security beyond this year.

So, while it is not a surprise that the two would engage these talks, one small surprise is that talks have not gone the way that both sides have planned. It leaves the potential for a divorce between the two on the table.

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade Trent Williams?

The #49ers are now said to be open to trading Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams, sources say, if the situation doesn’t get resolved.



A resolution has not been easy and Williams is frustrated with the process. He’s due $32M in salary with a $38M+ cap number. pic.twitter.com/Qplidzdb3D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

On the surface, it seems like the deal should get done, but there are plenty of complicating factors. The biggest comes down the age and injury status of Williams. Williams is going to be 38 years old next season. He has missed time in every season throughout his career. Even in 2025, the healthiest season he had since 2013, he happened to miss the 49ers' most important game, the one that gave Seattle home-field advantage and an easier run through the playoffs.

So, it is easy to see the 49ers' apprehension. Williams is not getting younger; he is not going to magically stay healthy as he ages, and the team goes from a strong group to a weak unit when he leaves. Yes, the 49ers need Williams, but if they are going to have to replace him at some point anyway, this may be the best time.

The draft is somewhat deep with tackle options in the first round. San Francisco can save a ton of cap space and either build up a stronger roster without Williams or have a strong backup plan by improving the depth of the unit.

For Williams, he can have his agents seek a trade. They can find a team that is going to meet his monetary demands, and he can get traded there and start for as long as he wants. That team can give San Francisco enough draft capital to get younger at other positions after using their first-round pick to replace Williams.

The odds are still high that the two come together on a new deal. Williams could explore the market and realize that teams are not bending over backwards to trade assets for one or two more years of a player with his injury history. The 49ers know that if the price is right, Williams is their best option at left tackle.

Still, the fact that we are officially into the offseason with no resolution makes it worth monitoring.