49ers Might Reveal Trent Williams is Retiring During NFL Draft
It's officially NFL draft day.
All of the attention regarding the San Francisco 49ers will revolve around the 11th pick. There is no telling which direction they will take. Almost every situation is plausible.
However, there is another aspect worth watching for, and that is the status of Trent Williams. The 49ers have repeatedly said that Williams is returning in 2025. According to General Manager John Lynch, Williams showed up to Day 1 of voluntary workouts.
"Trent is here, and I don't want to go down that road of saying who's here, who's not," Lynch said. "But it's always nice to have your guys here and Trent's doing really well.”
Lynch and the 49ers can say all they want about Williams. They did this same exact thing with Joe Staley five years ago. They can easily be doing it again with Williams.
That is why the 49ers might reveal Williams is retiring during the NFL draft. If the 49ers use the 11th pick on an offensive tackle (unless it's Armand Membou), it will signal Williams is done.
I would expect the 49ers to shortly after the pick announce that Williams is calling it a career, just like they did with Staley. They kept it all under wraps and played the part until the pick was made.
If they have done it once, they can do it again. With all of that said, I don't think Williams is retiring, but I'm not fully sold on it either.
The NFL draft will reveal it all. Forgoing an offensive tackle with the 11th pick should put to rest any doubt about his status in 2025.