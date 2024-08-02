49ers Might've Found Another Undrafted RB Gem
Another player on the San Francisco 49ers is pushing their stock higher.
That player is undrafted free agent running back Cody Schrader. There is almost always a guarantee that whenever the 49ers bring an undrafted running back into training camp that they end up finding a gem. Schrader could very well end up as that gem given how solid he's reportedly looked.
“I think Cody is doing a good job," said Kyle Shanahan. "He’s gotten a number of reps, especially having an injury with Isaac [Guerendo], taking care of Christian [McCaffrey] every few days. He has taken advantage of his opportunities. Really liked him coming out of college and he's getting be better each day.”
Schrader has to continue to capitalize on these opportunities. He doesn't have that much equity that can coerce the 49ers into retaining him. All it takes is a couple of bad practices for Shanahan to start to be down on him.
It took an injury to Guerendo for him to get this chance and be noticed, so he needs to keep his foot floored on the gas pedal. Should he end up sustaining his solid performances in training camp, then the next step will be to take it into the preseason games.
If he does that, then there is a real shot he makes the team. The running back room is already crowded with Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, and Elijah Mitchell guaranteed a spot. That means only one more running back will get it. Guerendo was expected to make it, but his hamstring injury can see him placed on the shelf and leaving a spot open.
That spot can be Schrader's to have. Schrader is a perfect example for why the 49ers should never draft a running back early. All of their drafted running backs who went in the first four rounds have never panned out, while their late round or undrafted running backs have found success.
It's trending towards being that case again with how Schrader is looking with Guerendo on the mend.