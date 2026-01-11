Injury to George Kittle impacts present and future of 49ers

Injuries have been the story of the San Francisco 49ers' season all year. So, it is not a huge shock that another devastating injury struck in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles. Still, tight end George Kittle suffered an Achilles injury, and it may end up being devastating for the team.

San Francisco lose George Kittle to injury

Kittle looked like he had an issue when he landed awkwardly and then could not put muscle on his leg. The cart was needed to take Kittle off the field. It did not take long after he was in the locker room to be declared out with an Achilles injury.

The 49ers say TE George Kittle officially tore his Achilles. pic.twitter.com/HxLEHTwfxe — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 11, 2026

This is a huge injury not only for the 49ers playoff hopes, but also for the future of Kittle with the 49ers. It is not confirmed, but Kittle may have suffered a full tear. That may not just put him out for this year, but also the year coming up.

The timing of the injury, being in January and this late into the season, does not bode well for Kittle moving forward.

As far as Kittles' standing with the team, he is signed through the 2028 season. The team would not even think about moving on from him until after the 2027 season. Still, this sets up for potentially the last we have seen of prime Kittle.

He is going to be 33 years old when he recovers from his injury. There are not many examples of a 34-year old player coming off of an Achilles tear and getting back to his prime level of play. Some players have returned, and getting back on the field in general after that injury is a win.

Still, the demanding position that Kittle plays asks for even more, and it is hard to see him being that player again.

The 49ers roster is going to be in a tough spot entering the offseason. Brandon Aiyuk will be let go, Rick Pearsall is injured and has hardly contributed through two years, and Jauan Jennings is a free agent. When you add in that Kittle may not be available, there is a chance the offense looks a lot different entering next season.

Fortunately for the 49ers they have gotten a surprise impact from Jake Tonges, the backup tight end. Does he get a chance to prove himself next season or does tight end become an offseason need?

