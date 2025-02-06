49ers Mock Draft 2: Will the Trenches Lose Out to Weapons?
The Niners enter the draft with more needs than picks. Some positions will get shut out early. My expectation is offensive line will get bumped yet again. At the 11th pick, the key is dominance.
This isn’t a “what I would do” mock, though I have championed some of the picks. This is a prediction based on best player available, team needs, and my best guess at how Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will approach this draft.
11
Need: Star playmaker. DT, Edge, RB, TE.
Pick: Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) DT 6-4/305.
Robert Saleh’s defense is anchored by a two-way force at defensive tackle led by DeForest Buckner with the 49ers and Quinnen Williams in New York. Nolen is the best pass rushing DT in this draft with 13 sacks in the last two years and he’s stout against the run.
If Nolen is picked in the top ten, the Niners can turn to Michigan DT Mason Graham if he falls instead. Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. is the number two edge with elite speed and bend. Ashton Jeanty set rushing records, but Kyle Shanahan may be scared off by the fumbles. Penn State TE Tyler Warren is a red zone scoring machine, but he’s 25 by the start of the season and the #2 TE in upside behind a younger faster Colston Loveland of Michigan.
No offensive line? Will Campbell of LSU is the most talented lineman in the draft with off the charts football iq, but if his arms don’t measure up he’s a guard, plus he likely goes top ten. Ohio State’s Josh Simmons is the best tackle but he’s recovering from an ACL injury.
43
Need: Nearly every position on the field, but I think Shanahan will focus on TE and RB here.
Pick: Elijah Arroyo (Miami) TE 6-4/245
This draft has four elite tight ends, the Niners need one of them. Two go in the first, Warren and Loveland, two go early to mid-2nd, Mason Taylor of LSU, and Elijah Arroyo of Miami. Taylor is an inline blocker with great hands but he's not a downfield threat. Arroyo is a move blocker and natural pass catcher, with seven touchdowns and a third of his catches going for at least 20 yards.
This pick assumes Arroyo is the last of the four and on the board at 43. Flip it if that's Taylor. Why not a TE later? Harold Fannin Jr. is 238 pounds and Gunnar Helm is a poor blocker. Shanahan needs an impact tight end to run 12 personnel, with TE2 as the Kyle Juszczyk replacement, not Cam Skattebo.
At 43, Shanahan may also look at TreVeyon Henderson of Ohio State, a run-catch back with home run speed who rarely fumbles. However, Chicago has two picks ahead of the Niners in the second and probably takes a running back. Henderson fits Ben Johnson’s offense.
If the Niners want to make a play for landing both a TE (Arroyo/Taylor) and RB (Henderson) in the second they can package picks to move up. Conversely, if both Taylor and Arroyo are still on the board at 43 they can trade back.
The steal here if he drops is Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, a starter at guard or tackle who was exceptional in the playoffs. At edge, LSU’s Bradyn Swinson has the requisite speed and skills.
75
Need: Again, every position. This will be driven by free agency and the pick at 43. If they sign Drew Dalman at center, D.J. Reed at DB, those positions go off the board and clear some space.
Pick: Kyle Kennard (South Carolina) Edge 6-5/254
Kennard has the explosive speed off the line that Niners DL coach Kris Kocurek covets, plus he has an arsenal of moves and great bend. At guard, Georgia’s Tate Ratledge is a sledgehammer. Both are high value picks at 75, I see Kennard as BPA and the better scheme fit of the two.
99
Need: What hasn’t been picked yet, OL, safety, and LB.
With the penultimate pick of day two, the Niners could get trade offers to move back. With 99 and three picks in the 4th, I can see Lynch and Shanahan moving around for targets.
Pick: Malachi Moore (Alabama) S 6-1/201
This pick can go to any position, but if the Niners let Talanoa Hufanga go, and don’t sign a veteran replacement in free agency, then safety becomes a key need. Moore is a coach on the field with a slot DB background. His 44.8% catch rate against is the best in the class, also 7 PBUs and a missed tackle rate of 6.8%.
Andrew Mukuba of Texas has 4.3 speed and five picks but his measurables won’t work for the Niners. 30-inch arms, sub-9 hands, and a 5-11/190 frame leading to a missed tackle rate above 14%.
Day 3 picks
112 D.J. Giddens (Kansas St) RB 6-1/212. Elusive and productive downhill runner.
Trade: 137 and 138 to Houston for 126 and 166. This is if the Niners are targeting an offensive lineman mid-4th and want to get a pick back in the 5th.
126 Drew Kendall (Boston College) C 6-3/304. Applying a profile of movement skills with physicality, BC’s Kendall at center or Ozzy Trapilo at tackle, Georgia’s Dylan Fairchild at guard.
166 Cody Lindenberg (Minnesota) LB 6-2/239. Downhill speed, violent, and diagnoses well.
188 Antwaun Powell-Ryland (VA Tech) Edge 6-2/253. Speed, bend, finishes. 14 sacks.
228 Tommi Hill (Nebraska) DB 6-0/210. A clay pick. 4.3, 41 vertical, 33 arms. Converted WR that needs a lot of technique work.
254 Chimere Dike (Florida) WR/KR 6-0/192. He averaged 13.4 yards on punt returns this year for Florida and over 23 yards per kick return at Wisconsin.