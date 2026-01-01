Kyle Shanahan Explains 49ers’ Decision to Make Isaac Guerendo Inactive

2024 was a promising year for running back Isaac Guerendo. He filled in nicely when both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were injured.

It seemed like the San Francisco 49ers finally nailed a running back draft pick. Unfortunately, 2025 has been a lost cause for Guerendo. He hasn’t seen the field on offense once.

The 49ers have made Guerendo an exclusive special teams player. However, after 173 snaps there, the 49ers decided it was time to allocate playing time elsewhere.

For the last two games, Guerendo has been a healthy scratch. On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers are making Guerendo inactive.

Isaac Guerendo is doomed with the 49ers

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“It was more about how Jordan James has been running the ball in practice and stuff,” said Shanahan. “He's been doing it for a while. It would have to take an injury and stuff for Jordan to get in there, but if that did happen, we thought he had earned that.”

Stick a fork in Guerendo’s tenure with the 49ers. He’s been getting phased out since training camp, and Jordan James has a hand in it.

Injuries have continually derailed Guerendo, which is unfortunate. It’s tough for the 49ers to invest in a player who can’t last for more than a handful of plays.

But what probably has doomed Guerendo is his fit. For as good as he was in a couple of games last year, he seems out of sorts in the offense.

The 49ers need a running back to be decisive and smart with running lanes. Guerendo could be failing to do that. It was on display last year, even in the games he played well in.

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Now that he’s a healthy scratch, it tells everyone what his standing is with the 49ers. He’s on the outside looking in.

It wouldn’t surprise me if he ends up being traded in the offseason. The 49ers could get a sixth-round pick for him.

Or maybe, they just hold onto him as a glorified special teams player until injuries pop up on offense. But that’s probably a stretch too.

Guerendo couldn’t stake a claim as a kick returner. The 49ers love Skyy Moore and Brian Robinson Jr. there. Guerendo isn’t a fit as a returner.

If he can’t find and keep a role there, then the 49ers are going to give up on him. And that’s what they’re doing by making him inactive.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI