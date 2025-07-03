All 49ers

The 49ers' Most Important Training Camp Battle

The 49ers won't have a juicy quarterback competition this year, but they will have some important training camp battles to monitor.

Grant Cohn

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen work on blocking skills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive linemen work on blocking skills during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers won't have a juicy quarterback competition this year, but they will have some important training camp battles to monitor.

Dee Winters will compete against rookie Nick Martin to start next to Fred Warner. And Tre Brown will compete with rookie Upton Stout to start at nickelback.

But the No. 1 training camp battle to watch this year, according to Pro Football Network, will be at left guard.

"Aaron Banks departed for Green Bay this offseason, leaving a hole at left guard for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025," writes PFN's Jacob Infante. "They seem to have trust in Ben Bartch taking over, seeing as though they didn’t draft an offensive lineman until Round 7 this year.

"Bartch only has 10 starts since 2022, though. In his lone year as a starter, he allowed three sacks and 24 pressures for Jacksonville in 2021. Spencer Burford started at guard for San Francisco in 2022 and 2023 before getting demoted last year. Could he work his way back into the starting lineup?"

It appears the 49ers plan to move Burford to backup left tackle to replace Jaylon Moore, who backed up Trent Williams from 2021 to 2024 before signing with the Chiefs this offseason.

At left guard, the 49ers appear fully committed to Ben Bartch -- he might not have to compete for the job. Remember, starting center Jake Brendel and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz used to be backups on the 49ers. They were handed starting jobs when the 49ers lost Alex Mack and Mike McGlinchey. It seems the 49ers hope Bartch can be their next bargain-bin starter.

We'll see if they're right.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News