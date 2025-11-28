5 49ers with the most on the line over the final five games of 2025

The San Francisco 49ers are about to hit the home stretch with a lot on the line for some players. With just five games to play, which 49ers are going to need to put in the best final quarter of the season?

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Ben Bartch needs to win a starting job

Ben Bartch was injured in Week 2 and returned in Week 10. He has been playing over the last three weeks, but he has been getting just about half of the snaps. The lingering issue for Bartch is that he is a free agent after this season.

The value that he will create if he starts over the next five games and into the playoffs, compared to what he would get if he were still rotating in with Spencer Burford, is pretty notable. He is the better option, so he should get the chance. Can he earn it?

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings needs to create a hotter market

Jauan Jennings has been up and down with the 49ers in 2025. Jennings started the year holding out, injured, and playing poorly on the field. He still has an issue here and there but he has played his best football since Week 8.

If he can finish the season he can put the 49ers in a tough spot, or make himself a lot of money on the open market. This is the time that he has to step up.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers may not extend Dee Winters

San Francisco has to be debating what to do with Dee Winters. He is signed for next year, but that is the last year. They would not want him to get hot next year, threaten to hit free agency and force an overpay.

At the same time, the 49ers are likely thinking more about starting Nick Martin than getting ahead of a Dee Winters contract. Can Winters do anything about that over the final month or so?

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Did Ji’Ayir Brown earn an extension?

Brown went from a backup to the reason the 49ers won their Week 12 matchup with the Panthers. He is a surefire starter and meshes with Malik Mustapha.

Brown is another player who is not due a contract, but with one year left after this, the team would be smart to extend him this summer if they have plans for him. This could decide what happens.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jordan Elliott needs to step up

The 49ers' interior defensive line has been a mess. Elliott would be the worst in a rotation for many teams, but right now, he is the best that San Francisco has. He is a free agent this year, and if he can show the 49ers that he fits well in the defense he can earn a new deal and more work.

If not, he is going to fight for a roster spot on most other teams.

Read More