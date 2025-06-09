49ers Must Stay Away From CB Jaire Alexander
A new player has become a free agent, and he is one that the San Francisco 49ers could be interested in.
The free agent in question is cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Green Bay Packers released Alexander on Monday after seven years together. He was drafted by the Packers in 2018, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors twice.
The 49ers could use a veteran cornerback. This is the real position that could use a veteran, as opposed to a wide receiver. Deommodore Lenoir is the one constant they have. Outside of him, it's questionable.
Renardo Green had a nice rookie season, but isn't a guarantee to be excellent in his second year in 2025. Another cornerback would be a sweet addition for the 49ers.
However, Alexander isn't it. The 49ers must stay away from Alexander. He isn't worth the investment in either money or time. It would be a waste.
Alexander is constantly injured. He has only tallied 14 games played in the last two years. Part of the reason the 49ers reset their defense is to younger and healthier.
Signing Alexander would go against that. All he would do is get in the way of the young cornerbacks the 49ers already have.
Rather than waste reps on him getting integrated into the defense, they benefit way more from getting the likes of Upton Stout those reps so that he can develop.
Anyone who desires Alexander is strictly glued to what he once was. If the Packers had any belief in him shaking the injury bug, they wouldn't have cut him.
It says a lot that they wanted him gone and are eating over $17 million of dead money because of it. Even if Alexander comes at a cheap cost, it isn't worth it.
Again, he will cut into precious time and reps that can be better used towards the young players. It's a total waste to bank on the small upside of Alexander.
Besides, the games he has been healthy for, he's looked like a shell of himself from his high-level seasons. Alexander should be a hard pass for the 49ers.