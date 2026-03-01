Where 49ers' Fred Warner Ranks among PFF's Highest-Graded Linebackers

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2025 campaign was nearly defined by injuries on both sides of the ball.

When Nick Bosa went down in Week 3 with another torn ACL, it was a brutal loss. Then, when Fred Warner suffered his season-ending injury in Week 6, the year could have been dead and buried.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, the 49ers reached the playoffs, won a game, and even had a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Where Fred Warner ranks among PFF's highest-graded linebackers

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before Warner's injury, he had an impressive first third of the season. He broke Patrick Willis' franchise record for forced fumbles by a linebacker (17), and is closing in on total tackles, too.

By virtually every measure, it validates his status as the highest-paid linebacker in football. PFF echoed that assessment, ranking him No. 1 at the position.

"Even amid an already acclaimed career, Warner continues to build upon his monolithic profile," wrote PFF's Mason Cameron.

"Before suffering a dislocated ankle in Week 6, the 49ers captain was playing well above even his own elite standard.

"His 93.2 PFF overall grade to start 2025 was the highest of his career through the first six games.

"Although the small sample plays a part, Warner was on pace to lead the NFL in both PFF run-defense grade (91.3) and PFF coverage grade (91.5), standing as the only player to eclipse the 90.0 threshold in each."

It’s a shame he never had a full season in his prime with Robert Saleh leading the linebacker corps. Saleh coached him during his rookie and sophomore seasons, but seeing Warner at his peak for a full year under him could have been something special.

We only got a small sample size, yet even that showcased Warner’s incredible ability. Now, under Raheem Morris for next season, arguably the best possible candidate after Saleh, the future remains exciting.

Warner has already vowed to be better than ever in 2026. He will turn 30 this November, and while he only just now suffered the worst injury and setback of his career, there's plenty more to look forward to with his ceiling, as he will likely go on to set even more franchise records.

These are prime Warner years, and they must not go to waste. He's arguably going to remain a Niner for his whole career. So these years must result in a Super Bowl ring.