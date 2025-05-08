49ers DE Mykel Williams Projected to Lead Rookies in Tackles for Loss
Mykel Williams was a bit of a controversial pick.
The 49ers took him 11th in Round 1 and they call him the best edge-setter in the Draft. And that's fine. But will he make plays in the backfield? Top-11 picks need to be playmakers.
And that's exactly what Bleacher Report expects Williams to be. They project him to lead all rookies in tackles for loss next season.
"The San Francisco 49ers made significant changes along their defensive line, releasing Maliek Collins, Javon Hargrave and Leonard Floyd," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "They also brought back Robert Saleh after firing defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen.
"The 49ers selected Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick as part of their defensive rebuild along the front line. He'll have an opportunity to start opposite All-Pro edge-rusher Nick Bosa, who commands a lot of attention.
"With the focus on Bosa, Williams can find his way into the backfield as a pass-rusher and run-defender. He recorded 8.5 tackles for loss in his final collegiate term at Georgia."
This is a smart pick. Williams might not be advanced enough as a pass-rusher to lead all rookies in sacks next season -- he's still only 20 years old. But, he could make enough plays in the run game to help him rack up lots of tackles for loss as he did in college.
And if Williams stays healthy, he probably will play at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps, so he should have ample opportunities to make plays.