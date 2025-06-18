49ers Named a Potential Landing Spot for All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons
If the 49ers have any money left to spend, they should be in the market for a safety.
Technically, they have more than $46 million in salary cap space, the second-most in the NFL. So they could afford another safety if their owners can stomach the price after spending big money to extend Brock Purdy, Fred Warner and George Kittle this offseason.
During OTAs and minicamp this month, the 49ers' starting safeties were veteran journeymen Richie Grant and Jason Pinnock. That's why CBS Sports names the 49ers as a potential landing spot for free agent safety Justin Simmons.
"If Simmons can't reunite with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia, perhaps he'd settle for one of Fangio's most accomplished disciples in Robert Saleh, who's back as San Francisco's coordinator after a tumultuous stint as New York Jets head coach," writes CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"The 49ers spent much of the offseason shedding salary, including by letting Talanoa Hufanga sign elsewhere, but with projected starting safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha both nursing injuries, a one-year partnership could make sense."
Simmons was an All-Pro four times in five seasons between 2019 and 2023. But he'll turn 32 this season. Last season, he waited until mid-August to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons. This year, he probably will wait just as long, if not longer, to pick his next team. So the 49ers can see what they have in their own safeties before making him an offer.
But as of now, safety might be the weakest position on the 49ers roster. Signing Simmons to a one-year deal couldn't hurt.