All 49ers

49ers Named Top Trade Destination for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

This is intriuging.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is intriguing.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly is unhappy with the state of his contract negotiations. He wants an extension worth more than $30 million per seaosn and the Commanders have been unwilling to give him that much money. Which means he might be available in a trade.

And the 49ers would be the top trade destination for McLaurin if he were to get traded, according to Sports Illustrated.

"After sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington earlier this offseason, perhaps the 49ers can get some pass-catching help back in a follow-up deal for McLaurin," writes ESPN's Mike Kadlick.

"San Francisco enters 2025 with star Brandon Aiyuk returning from ACL surgery and former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall hopeful to make a year-two jump—but could use some additional help for their newly extended quarterback in Brock Purdy.

"The 49ers currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, and could reasonably meet the 29-year-old's asking price."

The 49ers certainly could afford McLaurin this year, but fitting him into their salary cap structure would be much more difficult in 2026 and 2027 when the 49ers are scheduled to have just $8.6 million and $6.6 million in cap space, respectively.

To be able to afford McLaurin, the 49ers would have to offload Aiyuk and his bloated contract. Perhaps the Commanders would take him in the trade considering he's best friends with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. It's worth a shot.

The 49ers should be aggressive this offseason. Their core is getting older and they're hosting the Super Bowl this year. Call up Washington and make the Commanders a deal they can't refuse.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News