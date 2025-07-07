49ers Named Top Trade Destination for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
This is intriguing.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reportedly is unhappy with the state of his contract negotiations. He wants an extension worth more than $30 million per seaosn and the Commanders have been unwilling to give him that much money. Which means he might be available in a trade.
And the 49ers would be the top trade destination for McLaurin if he were to get traded, according to Sports Illustrated.
"After sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington earlier this offseason, perhaps the 49ers can get some pass-catching help back in a follow-up deal for McLaurin," writes ESPN's Mike Kadlick.
"San Francisco enters 2025 with star Brandon Aiyuk returning from ACL surgery and former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall hopeful to make a year-two jump—but could use some additional help for their newly extended quarterback in Brock Purdy.
"The 49ers currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, and could reasonably meet the 29-year-old's asking price."
The 49ers certainly could afford McLaurin this year, but fitting him into their salary cap structure would be much more difficult in 2026 and 2027 when the 49ers are scheduled to have just $8.6 million and $6.6 million in cap space, respectively.
To be able to afford McLaurin, the 49ers would have to offload Aiyuk and his bloated contract. Perhaps the Commanders would take him in the trade considering he's best friends with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels. It's worth a shot.
The 49ers should be aggressive this offseason. Their core is getting older and they're hosting the Super Bowl this year. Call up Washington and make the Commanders a deal they can't refuse.