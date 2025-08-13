The 49ers Need to Sign a Third Quarterback Before the Season Starts
The San Francisco 49ers will have three quarterbacks on their roster when you include the practice squad. While the two quarterbacks who make the roster appear to be locked down with Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, there is a real chance that the 49ers' third quarterback is not currently on the roster.
The 49ers do not have an NFL-quality third quarterback, and that was more than exposed in the preseason opener. Carter Bradley went 6-14 for 32 yards with an interception. When Bradley entered the game, it was 9-3, and after he ran eight plays for 16 yards with a turnover, the score was 20-9.
The defense was not as good, but Bradley on the offense kept the momentum rolling against them. Tanner Mordecai was not much better when he came in for Bradley.
San Francisco has been clear that they prefer Bradley to Mordecai. They brought Bradley in for a tryout and immediately signed him and let Mordecai go. They let Mordecai play despite spending a few days in the week prior as a free agent, while giving Bradley a decent share of the work in the preseason.
Still, if anything, this shows that Bradley is not a capable NFL option, and if he is that much better than Mordecai, then neither is he.
To be fair, the 49ers would like to have Kurtis Rourke be their third quarterback. If Bradley were a fourth or fifth, it would make more sense. However, Rourke is recovering from an ACL tear, and that was known when they drafted him.
He will be back in week six at the earliest, but he may just spend the entire year on the injured reserve as well. If that is the case, then the 49ers need a third quarterback, and that option is not on the current roster.
Quarterback play is not great league-wide, but there are teams that have third and fourth options better than Mordecai and Bradley. The 49ers will likely be watching the preseason tape and looking to see which quarterbacks look the best late in the preseason, but are likely to get cut.
Then, they will have to see if they do get cut and scoop that player as the third quarterback, signing them to their practice squad.
Some notable names include whoever the Browns cut, including Tyler Huntley, Skyler Thompson, Kyle McCord, Sam Hartman, Brett Rypien, and a few others. All of those options would be clear upgrades.