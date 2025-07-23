All 49ers

The 49ers need this player to step up this season. Is he ready?

The former sixth-round pick is entering the most important season of his career.

Parker Hurley

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need Dee Winters to take a step forward next year. The former sixth-round pick is entering the most important season of his career, and while there is a question about how he will perform, his teammate Fred Warner has nothing but the utmost confidence. 

Is Dee Winters ready to take a step forward with the San Francisco 49ers?

Whether or not Winters does take that step is going to have a massive impact on what the 49ers defense looks like this season. Winters spent his first NFL season behind Dre Greenlaw, and last year he spent the majority of the year behind DeVondre Campbell.

Campbell missed time during the year and ended the season on that sour note, which allowed the team to start Winters in 10 games and give him a career-high 398 snaps. However, a full season of Winters starting next to Warner would include closer to 800-900 snaps, which is a significant increase for a player with just 460 snaps in two years. 

The team has Nick Martin behind him, and while he was drafted in the third round, he is a rookie and is expected to slot into more of a third linebacker and SAM role than compete with Winters for second linebacker duties. 

Luke Gifford and Tatum Bethune round out the depth behind Winters and Martin. San Francisco has been able to get quality linebacker play beside Fred Warner for years, and Warner probably has a lot to do with that. So, the ringing endorsement from Warner has to have fans hopeful that Winters is ready to slide into the role.

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News