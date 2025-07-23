The 49ers need this player to step up this season. Is he ready?
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need Dee Winters to take a step forward next year. The former sixth-round pick is entering the most important season of his career, and while there is a question about how he will perform, his teammate Fred Warner has nothing but the utmost confidence.
Whether or not Winters does take that step is going to have a massive impact on what the 49ers defense looks like this season. Winters spent his first NFL season behind Dre Greenlaw, and last year he spent the majority of the year behind DeVondre Campbell.
Campbell missed time during the year and ended the season on that sour note, which allowed the team to start Winters in 10 games and give him a career-high 398 snaps. However, a full season of Winters starting next to Warner would include closer to 800-900 snaps, which is a significant increase for a player with just 460 snaps in two years.
The team has Nick Martin behind him, and while he was drafted in the third round, he is a rookie and is expected to slot into more of a third linebacker and SAM role than compete with Winters for second linebacker duties.
Luke Gifford and Tatum Bethune round out the depth behind Winters and Martin. San Francisco has been able to get quality linebacker play beside Fred Warner for years, and Warner probably has a lot to do with that. So, the ringing endorsement from Warner has to have fans hopeful that Winters is ready to slide into the role.