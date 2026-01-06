What the San Francisco 49ers do at linebacker in the Wild Card round

It would not be the San Francisco 49ers if they did not have to endure yet another injury during the playoffs. The team had been without Tatum Bethune for a short period, but now they will be without Bethune for the entirety of the playoffs. This will put the 49ers on the third string middle linebacker.

San Francisco 49ers are getting dangerously thin at linebacker

Beyond losing Bethune, both Dee Winters and Luke Gifford are banged up, and neither of them are sure thing to play. Both of them left early in Week 18 and did not return. With Fred Warner and Nick Martin already on the Injured Reserve, the team could be entering the Wild Card without their top five linebackers on paper.

So, who is going to play?

Eric Kendricks will almost certainly start this week. Kendricks has been getting up to speed in recent weeks, and there was a chance that the 49ers would turn to the veteran over Bethune at this point in the season anyway. Kendricks has played in these big moments, and while he may be a step slower, he can diagnose the game, which is extremely valuable in the playoffs.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Garrett Wallow subbed in for Dee Winters instead of Curtis Robinson. That is because Robinson has worked as the MIKE, behind Bethune, while Wallow is more suited for the WILL, even though he has not been on the team long. Still, if Winters does not play, expect it to remain Wallow.

Then, look for Robinson to play the third linebacker role if Gifford is out. That would be a change of role for Robinson, but it is only going to be minimal snaps, and the team does not have any other legitimate options. If Robinson spends the week working as the SAM, it only furthers the thought that Kendricks and Wallow will start at their respective spots.

The 49ers will likely place Bethune on the IR and use his roster spot to call up Kendricks to the active roster. With Kendricks on the active roster, they can use a practice squad call-up on Jalen Graham to be their fourth linebacker active. He would be activated if one of Winters or Gifford is out.

Still, the team may also want to call up another player if both are out, but they do not have anyone. Do not be surprised if someone is signed to the practice squad, and that player who was not on the 49ers as of Saturday may be a special teams asset this Sunday.

Read More