49ers Need to Pull the Plug on Veteran Cornerback for Rookie
A change could be coming soon to the 49ers' defense.
So far this season the 49ers have been starting veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom in their nickel package. They have been high on Yiadom since signing him in free agency from the Saints. However, the 49ers may change their tune on Yiadom after their Week 4 victory against the Patriots.
Rookie cornerback Renardo Green saw more playing time than Yiadom in that game. Green was in for 23 snaps while Yiadom received 16. This is a similar slow transition that the 49ers utilized with rookie safety Malik Mustapha when veteran George Odum was starting in place of Talanoa Hufanga.
"It was nice to get Renardo in there. We planned on getting him in some, just like we had some other guys, and I think we put him in for the first time in the second half," Shanahan said. "And it was nothing against [Isaac Yiadom] Ike, Ike had a hell of a first half. We just planned on doing it on the third series and the way it was going we just waited a little bit, gave him a shot in the third quarter and he was doing good and we just rolled with him."
The 49ers need to pull the plug on veteran cornerback Yiadom for rookie Green. It's time. Make the change. There is no need to wait any longer. Green has sufficient starting talent that the 49ers can work with so that he can develop as the season progresses.
Yiadom has been a liability in coverage up until the matchup with the Patriots. The 49ers don't owe Yiadom anything. They brought him in on a one-year deal with little money given. It's easy to pull the plug on him and start Green moving forward.
The 49ers already did that with Odum in favor of starting Mustapha against the Patriots. The 49ers are transitioning toward their 2024 draft class. It proves they are beginning to trust this group and might've finally drafted some high-quality players.
The only way to find out is by playing them. Rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni has proven to be that and Mustapha is trending that way as well. Green is the next player for the 49ers to see if he has that high quality, which means they need to start him, especially since he can provide an upgrade.