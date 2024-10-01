All 49ers

49ers Need to Pull the Plug on Veteran Cornerback for Rookie

It's time for the 49ers to pull the plug on cornerback Isaac Yiadom in favor of rookie Renardo Green moving forward.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson (82) leaps for a pass while being defended by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
A change could be coming soon to the 49ers' defense.

So far this season the 49ers have been starting veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom in their nickel package. They have been high on Yiadom since signing him in free agency from the Saints. However, the 49ers may change their tune on Yiadom after their Week 4 victory against the Patriots.

Rookie cornerback Renardo Green saw more playing time than Yiadom in that game. Green was in for 23 snaps while Yiadom received 16. This is a similar slow transition that the 49ers utilized with rookie safety Malik Mustapha when veteran George Odum was starting in place of Talanoa Hufanga.

"It was nice to get Renardo in there. We planned on getting him in some, just like we had some other guys, and I think we put him in for the first time in the second half," Shanahan said. "And it was nothing against [Isaac Yiadom] Ike, Ike had a hell of a first half. We just planned on doing it on the third series and the way it was going we just waited a little bit, gave him a shot in the third quarter and he was doing good and we just rolled with him."

The 49ers need to pull the plug on veteran cornerback Yiadom for rookie Green. It's time. Make the change. There is no need to wait any longer. Green has sufficient starting talent that the 49ers can work with so that he can develop as the season progresses.

Yiadom has been a liability in coverage up until the matchup with the Patriots. The 49ers don't owe Yiadom anything. They brought him in on a one-year deal with little money given. It's easy to pull the plug on him and start Green moving forward.

The 49ers already did that with Odum in favor of starting Mustapha against the Patriots. The 49ers are transitioning toward their 2024 draft class. It proves they are beginning to trust this group and might've finally drafted some high-quality players.

The only way to find out is by playing them. Rookie offensive lineman Dominick Puni has proven to be that and Mustapha is trending that way as well. Green is the next player for the 49ers to see if he has that high quality, which means they need to start him, especially since he can provide an upgrade.

Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

