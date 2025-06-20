49ers DE Nick Bosa Falls in CBS Sports' Top 100 Players List
Just a couple years ago, Nick Bosa was considered the best non-quarterback in the NFL. Now, he isn't even considered the best edge-rusher anymore.
As recently as last year, Bosa was the 10th-best player in the NFL according to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco. Now, Prisco ranks Bosa 35th entering the 2025 season.
"Bosa had nine sacks in 14 games, but still showed off his ability to win off the edge by totaling a lot of pressures," writes Prisco. "He didn't get a lot of help from the rest of the line, which is why they had a major overhaul of that unit this offseason. He's still just 27 and in the prime of his career."
Bosa still is a good player, to be sure, but not dominant as he used to be. He still records lots of pressures, but he misses lots of point-blank sack opportunities because he slips and falls during the moment of truth. Of all the elite edge rushers in the NFL, Bosa probably spends the most time on the ground.
Which is why he tends to struggle against mobile quarterbacks. His pass-rush win rate is consistently high, but that just measures his ability to beat offensive tackles. Once it's time to finish the play, any quarterback with some quickness and mobility gives Bosa problems. Brock Purdy would give him problems if they played for different teams.
In addition, Bosa typically plays just three quarters of the 49ers' defensive snaps, and he was injured for a larger portion of last year. His durability could be a question going forward.
Which means 35 feels like a fair ranking for Bosa.