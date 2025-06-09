All 49ers

Nick Bosa has Already Taken Mykel Williams Under his Wing

Nick Bosa is exuding elite leadership to 49ers first round pick Mykel Williams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's tough to pinpoint specifically where Nick Bosa needs to improve on with his ability.

What isn't tough to pinpoint outside of his ability on the field is his leadership. Bosa hasn't stood out and been the most thrilling leader.

That role has been Fred Warner for the 49ers' defense. However, Bosa is stepping up significantly this offseason. He has been at the 49ers' facility since day one of OTAs.

Now, he is taking 49ers first-round pick Mykel Williams under his wing. He's barely been his teammate for over a month and is already doing all he can to help his development.

“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said. “[Williams] just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”

Williams has been like a sponge with Bosa. He's thrilled to learn from him and wants to absorb all he can. But Bosa knows he can't throw the kitchen sink at him.

“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa said. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”

Bosa schooling up Williams is pivotal. He knows that Williams is the key to helping his pass-rushing ability. Williams will immediately help the run defense.

But where he will take some time to develop is as a pass rusher. If Bosa can factor into his improvement there, then he will be the one who reaps the largest benefit.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News