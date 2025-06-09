Nick Bosa has Already Taken Mykel Williams Under his Wing
It's tough to pinpoint specifically where Nick Bosa needs to improve on with his ability.
What isn't tough to pinpoint outside of his ability on the field is his leadership. Bosa hasn't stood out and been the most thrilling leader.
That role has been Fred Warner for the 49ers' defense. However, Bosa is stepping up significantly this offseason. He has been at the 49ers' facility since day one of OTAs.
Now, he is taking 49ers first-round pick Mykel Williams under his wing. He's barely been his teammate for over a month and is already doing all he can to help his development.
“A lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I have seen probably from a young guy,” Bosa said. “[Williams] just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him. I think he’s got a ton of talent, so the sky’s the limit.”
Williams has been like a sponge with Bosa. He's thrilled to learn from him and wants to absorb all he can. But Bosa knows he can't throw the kitchen sink at him.
“I definitely don’t force anything,” Bosa said. “I just try to give him enough. If I put myself in his shoes as a rookie, what would have helped me, what would have been too much, what I would have tried to avoid. So, just get him focused on the right things. Things that will make him effective right away and things that I wish that I knew as a rookie.”
Bosa schooling up Williams is pivotal. He knows that Williams is the key to helping his pass-rushing ability. Williams will immediately help the run defense.
But where he will take some time to develop is as a pass rusher. If Bosa can factor into his improvement there, then he will be the one who reaps the largest benefit.