The 49ers Offense is Elite on Paper, but it has One Major Flaw

How old will the 49ers' starters on offense be this season?



Brock Purdy: 26

Christian McCaffrey: 29

Kyle Juszczyk: 34

Demarcus Robinson: 31

Jauan Jennings: 28

Ricky Pearsall: 25

George Kittle: 32

Trent Williams: 37

Ben Bartch: 27

Jake Brendel: 33

Dominick Puni: 25

Colton…