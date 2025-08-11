All 49ers

The 49ers Offense is Elite on Paper, but it has One Major Flaw

This flaw has existed for a while.

Grant Cohn

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
When the 49ers offense is healthy, it's one of the best in the NFL. Unfortunately, their offense wasn't healthy last year, and it isn't healthy now.

Granted, the start of the regular season is still a month away, and most of the injured players on offense are expected to be ready for Week 1. The only starter who definitely won't be ready is Brandon Aiyuk, who should return from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus at some point midseason. So there's no reason to panic.

But there's a big reason the 49ers offense had so many injuries last season -- it was old. The average age of the starters was 28. This year, it's almost 30.

How healthy can you expect an offense to remain when only three of its key contributors are younger than 27? This offense is built to break down. Trent Williams hasn't played a full season since 2013. George Kittle hasn't played a full season since 2018. Ben Bartch, the starting left guard, hasn't played a full season ever. And Christian McCaffrey broke down last season and played in just four games after leading the league in touches in 2023.

The young core on offense was supposed to feature Brandon Aiyuk, but he's 27 now and probably won't make a full recovery until next season, when he'll be 28. So he isn't exactly young. That leaves only Brock Purdy, Dominick Puni and Ricky Pearsall as the 49ers' young stars. And Pearsall is highly unproven, Puni is having an up-and-down training camp, and Purdy is coming off his worst season.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), running back Christian McCaffrey (5) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and qu
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), running back Christian McCaffrey (5) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) stand on the sideline in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Why is the 49ers offense so old?

Good question. And the answer has everything to do with head coach Kyle Shanahan. He is a system coach, and his offensive scheme has been quite effective in the NFL for the better part of the past 15 years. He wants players who know his system. And it often takes players a full year to master it.

So Shanahan almost always will favor an older veteran who's injury-prone but rarely makes mistakes over a younger player who's explosive and durable but error-prone. As a result, Shanahan keeps bringing back the same veterans year after year simply because they require less coaching.

As long as Shanahan is the 49ers' head coach, they will have injury issues on offense. That's just a byproduct of his system and coaching style.

