All 49ers

49ers Offensive Lineman Suspended Six Games for PEDs

This isn't good.

Grant Cohn

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Isaac Alarcon (60) blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Isaac Alarcon (60) blocks against Jacksonville Jaguars safety Josh Jones (29) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

This isn't good.

The NFL recently suspended 49ers offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón for six games without pay because he apparently got caught using performance-enhancing substances.

Technically, Alarcón isn't on the 49ers' 53-man roster. They signed him to a reserve/future contract in January of 2024, then waived him in August and re-signed him to the practice squad. Recently, the 49ers signed him to another reserve/future deal, which means he's still a long shot to make the 53-man roster. Now, he almost certainly won't make it, but he probably will land on the practice squad when his suspension ends.

Alarcón originally made the Dallas Cowboys practice squad in 2020 and remained there through 2022. So he has been on the cusp of making a 53-man roster for almost five years. If he hasn't made it by now, he probably never will.

The NFL is always desperate to find and develop offensive linemen because they don't have enough starting offensive linemen who can stay healthy for 17 games. Any starting offensive lineman who can stay healthy for a full season suddenly is worth $15 million per season. So Alarcón is a worthwhile project.

But realistically, this suspension won't hurt the 49ers. The only thing it will hurt is Alarcón's pockets -- he will miss more than a third of his weekly checks. That's got to hurt.

Side note: Don't you find it interesting that when the NFL suspends someone for using PEDs, it's usually someone you've never heard of?

I'm just saying.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News