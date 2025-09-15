49ers Offensive Player Delivers Against Saints Despite Rustiness
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings' performance in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints was desperately needed.
While Mac Jones shone in Brock Purdy's absence with a 113.1 QB rating, three touchdowns, and no picks, Jennings played a supporting role at crucial moments.
Jennings a true fighter amid injuries plaguing his season
He was close to missing Week 2 after suffering a shoulder injury in the 49ers' season opener in Seattle. He also missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Despite this, his impact helped the team secure back-to-back road victories to start the 2025 campaign.
Let's not forget that he also missed OTAs and most of training camp due to a calf injury. He's hardly match sharp, but pulled through with two important receptions that helped dictate the game in the 49ers' favor.
The first major highlight came on the final drive of the second quarter with 00:52 on the clock. On 3rd-and-6, Jones threw a dime to Jennings for a crucial first down, setting up a drive that gave the 49ers a one-possession lead heading into the interval.
He followed it up with the all-important touchdown at the start of the final quarter, caught in a 42-yard pass, the longest reception of his career in red and gold. A possession that even led to him celebrating with the 49er Faithful in the stands.
Those two significant receptions accounted for the vast majority of his 89 receiving yards. A performance that placed him as the highest receiver.
"I love it, I love it," Jennings said post-game to the media talking about the Faithful. "Everywhere we go, we see 49ers fans, and it just turns me up. I can't wait. And it kills me if I can't play, knowing we got all these Faithful here. That's what it's about."
It is a performance Jennings can be happy with. Some key options in the offense are missing. George Kittle is out with his hamstring issues. Brandon Aiyuk won’t be featuring anytime soon. Kyle Juszczyk went off early with a concussion.
Ricky Pearsall wasn’t as flashy as he was in Week 1. But that’s to be expected; he’s only in his sophomore campaign.
Jennings posted a season-best 975 yards in 2024. Expectations for him are higher now, and this performance puts him on the right path. The play-time incentives he agreed to earlier this month should only spur him on even further.