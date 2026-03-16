Instant Grade: The 49ers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The 49ers just signed another old wide receiver.

First, it was 32-year-old Mike Evans. Now, it's 29-year-old Christian Kirk. The 49ers just gave him a one-year, $6 million contract, according to Jordan Schultz. You'd think the 49ers would want to surround their 26-year-old franchise quarterback, Brock Purdy, with receivers who are near his age so they could grow together. Instead, they're surrounding him with guys who are at the end of their careers.

With that in mind, let's grade the Kirk signing.

GRADE: D

The 49ers didn't overpay for him, so they don't get an F. They're paying him backup money because he's not going to start -- Evans and Ricky Pearsall will.

But Evans and Pearsall missed a combined 17 games last season, Evans' body could be breaking down do to age, and Pearsall's body hasn't been durable since he entered the NFL. Which means there's a high likelihood that Kirk will have to start at least one game for the 49ers next season.

Even if Evans and Pearsall both stay healthy for 17 games next season, which seems like a stretch, Kirk will be the 49ers' primary slot receiver now that Jauan Jennings is a free agent and clearly will not return. So Kirk will have to become the 49ers' go-to guy on third downs.

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Evans is not a dominant third-down move-the-chains receiver. Chris Godwin filled that role in Tampa Bay for years. Evans does most of his work on first and second down when lining up outside the numbers and running routes near the sideline. Same goes for Pearsall.

So, Kirk is an important player for the 49ers. He's their No. 3 receiver, their go-to guy on third down until George Kittle returns from his torn Achilles, and their primary punt and kickoff returner. Remember, the 49ers didn't want to give 25-year-old return specialist Skyy Moore $4.5 million. Instead, they wanted to give soon-to-be 30-year-old Christian Kirk $6 million.

Make it make sense.

Last season, Kirk missed four games with a hamstring injury, plus a fifth with an illness. He should fit in well with Evans, who missed six games the past two seasons with hamstring injuries.

The 49ers are notorious for being the most injured team in the league year in and year out. Their players suffer soft-tissue injuries at a staggering rate. They have the worst training staff in the NFL, according to their players. And their facility is right next to a giant electrical substation, which may or may not be contributing to the 49ers' soft-tissue-injury crisis.

So, of course, they signed another old player coming off an injury-filled season.

Smart.