49ers Offensive Tackle Overview: Is Depth a Concern?
The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a healthy year from Trent Williams because there are questions about the depth behind him.
Trent Williams
When Trent Williams is at his best, there are few players better than him in the NFL, regardless of position. However, he will be 37 this year and last year was the second season in which he played fewer than 700 snaps in his career, the other being 2017. The 49ers are going to need him to carry this line.
Colton McKivitz
This is a massive season for McKivitz. He is entering his third season as a starting right tackle, and while he took a step forward last year, he is still a bit limited. Beyond that, he will be a free agent in 2026 so questions beyond his play are whether or not he is winning the team over in the long term.
Andre Dillard
The former first-round pick was a complete miss for the Philadelphia Eagles. They cut him before his rookie contract was up and he is on his third team in as many years since. Still, this is the backup left tackle to a starter who has a history of injuires. They are baking heavily on the pedigree here.
Austen Pleasants
A 2020 UDFA, Pleaseants has bounced around the NFL before signing with San Francisco this year. He has played left and right tackle, and while he only has 77 career snaps in the NFL, that could be enough to have him on the edge of the roster.
Sebastian Gutierrez
The 2022 UDFA signed with San Francisco and made the practice squad last year. He has three career snaps, but took 70 snaps at left tackle for the 49ers last preseason. Beyond that, he has lined up both guard spots and right tackle in other preseason spots. This could have him back on the practice squad.
Issaac Alacon
The 2020 UDFA signed with San Francisco last year and played 70 snaps at right tackle in the preseason. That was enough to stick around. Will he get similar chances this summer?