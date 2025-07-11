All 49ers

49ers Offensive Tackle Overview: Is Depth a Concern?

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a healthy year from Trent Williams because there are questions about the depth behind him. 

Parker Hurley

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers are going to need a healthy year from Trent Williams because there are questions about the depth behind him. 

Trent Williams

When Trent Williams is at his best, there are few players better than him in the NFL, regardless of position. However, he will be 37 this year and last year was the second season in which he played fewer than 700 snaps in his career, the other being 2017. The 49ers are going to need him to carry this line. 

Colton McKivitz

This is a massive season for McKivitz. He is entering his third season as a starting right tackle, and while he took a step forward last year, he is still a bit limited. Beyond that, he will be a free agent in 2026 so questions beyond his play are whether or not he is winning the team over in the long term. 

Andre Dillard

The former first-round pick was a complete miss for the Philadelphia Eagles. They cut him before his rookie contract was up and he is on his third team in as many years since. Still, this is the backup left tackle to a starter who has a history of injuires. They are baking heavily on the pedigree here. 

Austen Pleasants

A 2020 UDFA, Pleaseants has bounced around the NFL before signing with San Francisco this year. He has played left and right tackle, and while he only has 77 career snaps in the NFL, that could be enough to have him on the edge of the roster. 

Sebastian Gutierrez

The 2022 UDFA signed with San Francisco and made the practice squad last year. He has three career snaps, but took 70 snaps at left tackle for the 49ers last preseason. Beyond that, he has lined up both guard spots and right tackle in other preseason spots. This could have him back on the practice squad. 

Issaac Alacon

The 2020 UDFA signed with San Francisco last year and played 70 snaps at right tackle in the preseason. That was enough to stick around. Will he get similar chances this summer?

Read more

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News