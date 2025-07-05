Trent Williams is a Favorite to win Protector of the Year Award
It's undeniable that Trent Williams has been one of the best, if not the best, offensive linemen in the NFL for years.
He arguably is the best player on the San Francisco 49ers as well. Acquiring him has been the best trade they have ever made, next to Christian McCaffrey.
Having Williams back in 2025 is a tremendous boost for the 49ers. There was a segment of the offseason when it was concerning.
Now that he is set to play in his 15th season, he will have a chance to win something he has never won before. And no, I am not referring to the Super Bowl.
The NFL now has essentially an MVP award for offensive linemen called the "Protector of the Year" award. Williams is sure to be a favorite given how reputable a player he is.
In fact, DraftKings sportsbook has Williams as a top betting favorite with the third-best odds to win the award at +1000. The two players ahead of him are Detroit's Penei Sewell (+500) and Philadelphia's Lane Johnson (+750).
Williams has some stiff competition on his hands if he hopes to win the award. But his real opponents are against Father Time and injuries.
Those are the two significant factors why there was a notion that Williams would call it a career this offseason. Williams suffered an ankle sprain that took him three months to heal from.
Either the injury was more severe than Williams and the 49ers let on, or his body is taking longer to recover from injuries, given his age.
In any case, Williams is a giant question mark for the 49ers in 2025.
