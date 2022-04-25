49ers Officially Pick up Nick Bosa's Fifth-Year Option

A bit of good contract news for once with the 49ers.

Nick Bosa has officially gotten his fifth-year option picked up by the 49ers, which locks him in through 2023.

Exercising the fifth-year option will give Bosa $17.8M fully-guaranteed for 2023. Much deserved for Bosa who is a wrecking machine for the Niners. It isn't a surprise at all to see his option get picked up. That was always expected as a quick trigger pull for the 49ers to do. Now it is just a matter of if the 49ers will and can lock in Bosa for the foreseeable future.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep him part of the organization," said John Lynch. "He's a foundational player, just like Deebo (Samuel), a difference maker. And so he's just a year out because he was a first-round pick, so we exercised that fifth-year option. At the appropriate time, we'll endeavor to make that a reality that he's here for a long time."

The "appropriate time" that Lynch is speaking of should be once the draft is over for the 49ers. It is best to sign him to an extension now before his value increases following 2022. Chances are that Bosa is more than likely going to grow more expensive for a new deal next year. Barring an injury, he is sure to have another dominant season.

Plus, the pass rusher market is going to boom next year just as the wide receiver did this offseason. Waiting is not in the best interest of the 49ers. They should look to get that in the works as soon as possible once the draft is finished and if they can resolve their standoff with Deebo Samuel.

"We can work on an extension at any time, and we've been in really good communication with Brian Ayrault, Nick's representation, and at the appropriate time we'll take those next steps. Nick is not here right now, but it has nothing to do with his contract. He and Kyle communicated and he's working out back in Florida. He and his brother have their trainer and believe me, Nick Bosa is working. He shows that each and every time he shows up that he's in elite shape."

You don't need stats to showcase how great of a player Bosa is. Extending him should be a no-brainer for the Niners. Hopefully they can avoid replicating a situation with Samuel with Bos