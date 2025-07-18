All 49ers

Are the 49ers Overhyped or Underrated Heading into the 2025 Season?

The 49ers are one of the most difficult teams to project heading into 2025.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (right) and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh confer during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
They've gone to the NFC Championship three times in the past four seasons and they still have the core of their team intact. But, their core is getting old, they're coming off an injury-riddled 6-win season and they lost nine starting players this offseason. Which begs the following question:

Are the 49ers overhyped or underrated?

Despite the mass exodus of starters and the recent drama surrounding Jauan Jennings' contract, the 49ers seem healthy and confident heading into 2025. That's why Bleacher Report considers the 49ers underrated.

"Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's return to San Francisco has flown under the radar," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "He established himself as a quality play-caller, particularly in his last two years with the 49ers before taking the New York Jets' head coaching job.

"With a moderate improvement on the defensive side of the ball under Saleh and a mostly healthy offensive cast, the 49ers should be back in Super Bowl contention.

"San Francisco may have to preserve McCaffrey and Williams during the regular season and wideout Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, so its over-under 10.5 win total makes sense.

"That said, even with the Jauan Jennings contract drama, the 49ers should be top five in Super Bowl odds. It's noteworthy that oddsmakers have them favored to win the NFC West (+150)."

Moton makes some terrific points, but he unconsciously laid out the case for why the 49ers are overrated.

Yes, Saleh is good, but he's going to have five rookies starting on his defense -- it could take a significant step backward before it takes two steps forward. And while the 49ers made their roster cheaper and younger this offseason, the Rams and Cardinals spent aggressively to make their team better. And the 49ers were 0-4 against those teams last season.

The 49ers should be good, but this year feels like a transition season. They should be much better in 2026.

