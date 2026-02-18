How the 49ers Potentially Could Trade Brandon Aiyuk this Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers have all but admitted they are moving on from Brandon Aiyuk after a prolonged lack of communication between the two sides. At this point, the only real question is whether the team can salvage any value in a trade.

Can the San Francisco 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk this offseason?

According to Moe Moton of Bleacher Report, one dream scenario for San Francisco would be finding a trade partner willing to offer meaningful compensation for Aiyuk. That idea sounds appealing in theory, but the reality may be far more complicated.

Though a trade scenario for a disgruntled player who hasn't played a snap since 2024 because of a torn ACL and MCL is unlikely, the 49ers would probably take anything a team is willing to give up to get something out of an extension that went bad within months. Moe Moton

As the offseason progresses, it feels increasingly likely that the 49ers could receive little to nothing in return. The biggest obstacle is the uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk’s willingness to play. If teams believe there is a real chance he could retire or refuse to report, they will be hesitant to part with anything of significance. No front office wants to trade assets for someone who may never take the field.

There have been rumors about preferred destinations. The Pittsburgh Steelers were once viewed as a logical fit, largely because of Aiyuk’s reported interest in playing under Mike Tomlin. However, with Tomlin no longer in the picture, that connection has cooled. The Washington Commanders have also been mentioned as a team Aiyuk would welcome, but that dynamic actually weakens San Francisco’s leverage.

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

If Washington believes it is the preferred landing spot and believes Aiyuk would not report elsewhere, there is little incentive to trade significant assets. The Commanders could simply wait, forcing the 49ers to either carry the standoff into the season or release him outright. In that scenario, Washington could pursue him without surrendering anything in a trade.

Unless Aiyuk signals a clear willingness to play wherever he is dealt, or his representation reassures teams behind the scenes, a trade feels unlikely. San Francisco may ultimately be boxed into a corner.

A few other hypothetical scenarios that could be dreamed upon this offseason include trading Mac Jones for strong compensation or pursuing established receivers such as D.J. Moore or Jordan Addison. Either move would help soften the blow of losing Aiyuk and potentially provide a more stable long-term solution than relying solely on Jauan Jennings.

Still, those possibilities hinge on market dynamics breaking perfectly in San Francisco’s favor. As things stand, extracting meaningful value for Aiyuk appears increasingly difficult, leaving the 49ers with limited leverage and few ideal options.

