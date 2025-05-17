All 49ers

49ers Pick Boise State OT Kage Casey in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft

Is it way too early to look at mock drafts for 2026? Yes. Yes, of course.

Grant Cohn

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
You bet your bottom dollar we will. Because the present never is nearly as enticing as the future. And in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft for 2026, they project the 49ers to take Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey with the 25th pick.

"Trent Williams will likely retire after this next season, leaving a massive hole at left tackle," writes PFN analyst Brentley Weissman. "The team would be very wise to address that position in the first round in this year’s draft and do so here in this mock.

"Kage Casey looks to make back-to-back years in which a Boise State player will go in the first round. Casey has excellent size, length, and athleticism, and he is one of the best tackles in the class."

It's interesting that draft analysts hype up late-first-round offensive tackle prospects in May. But when the Combine comes around, analysts will find something wrong with every offensive tackle who isn't projected to get picked it the top 5.

The 49ers just had the 11th pick and didn't like the offensive tackles who were available. If they're going to replace Williams, they're going to need a very high draft pick or they're going to need to add a veteran. Remember, when Joe Staley retired, the 49ers didn't draft his replacement -- they traded for Trent freaking Williams.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

