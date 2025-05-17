49ers Pick Boise State OT Kage Casey in Way-Too-Early 2026 Mock Draft
Is it way too early to look at mock drafts for 2026?
Yes. Yes, of course.
Are we going to look at them anyway?
You bet your bottom dollar we will. Because the present never is nearly as enticing as the future. And in Pro Football Network's latest mock draft for 2026, they project the 49ers to take Boise State offensive tackle Kage Casey with the 25th pick.
"Trent Williams will likely retire after this next season, leaving a massive hole at left tackle," writes PFN analyst Brentley Weissman. "The team would be very wise to address that position in the first round in this year’s draft and do so here in this mock.
"Kage Casey looks to make back-to-back years in which a Boise State player will go in the first round. Casey has excellent size, length, and athleticism, and he is one of the best tackles in the class."
It's interesting that draft analysts hype up late-first-round offensive tackle prospects in May. But when the Combine comes around, analysts will find something wrong with every offensive tackle who isn't projected to get picked it the top 5.
The 49ers just had the 11th pick and didn't like the offensive tackles who were available. If they're going to replace Williams, they're going to need a very high draft pick or they're going to need to add a veteran. Remember, when Joe Staley retired, the 49ers didn't draft his replacement -- they traded for Trent freaking Williams.