49ers Pick Georgia Edge Rusher Mykel Williams in New Mock Draft
It's no secret the 49ers need defensive linemen.
They used to have four first-round picks on the defensive line -- now they have just Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd. It seems highly likely that they'll spend their first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the first time since 2020 when they took Javon Hargrave.
That's why Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune projects the 49ers to take George edge rusher Mykel Williams with pick no. 11 in Round 1.
"This offseason will go a long ways in determining whether the 49ers’ championship window remains open or if it will be slamming shut soon. GM John Lynch has never shied away from replenishing the pass rush. A former five-star recruit, Williams hasn’t put it all together yet, but it doesn’t require a lot of imagination to foresee him having success at the next level. He oozes the physical traits and talent defensive coordinators seek, and is already a plus-run defender. His biggest flaws, like gap discipline, can be coached up, and the Niners have the best defensive line coach (Kris Kocurek) in the NFL."
Williams currently is the 11th-ranked prospect on CBS Sports, so he could be the best player available for the 49ers. But he recorded just 14.5 sacks in three seasons which means he's a project. The past few years, the 49ers have given defensive line coach Kris Kocurek a couple projects -- Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. -- and neither has panned out.
The 49ers need to draft a sure thing.