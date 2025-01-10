All 49ers

49ers Pick Georgia Edge Rusher Mykel Williams in New Mock Draft

It's no secret the 49ers need defensive linemen.

Grant Cohn

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after a tackle with linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
They used to have four first-round picks on the defensive line -- now they have just Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd. It seems highly likely that they'll spend their first-round pick on a defensive lineman for the first time since 2020 when they took Javon Hargrave.

That's why Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune projects the 49ers to take George edge rusher Mykel Williams with pick no. 11 in Round 1.

"This offseason will go a long ways in determining whether the 49ers’ championship window remains open or if it will be slamming shut soon. GM John Lynch has never shied away from replenishing the pass rush. A former five-star recruit, Williams hasn’t put it all together yet, but it doesn’t require a lot of imagination to foresee him having success at the next level. He oozes the physical traits and talent defensive coordinators seek, and is already a plus-run defender. His biggest flaws, like gap discipline, can be coached up, and the Niners have the best defensive line coach (Kris Kocurek) in the NFL."

Williams currently is the 11th-ranked prospect on CBS Sports, so he could be the best player available for the 49ers. But he recorded just 14.5 sacks in three seasons which means he's a project. The past few years, the 49ers have given defensive line coach Kris Kocurek a couple projects -- Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr. -- and neither has panned out.

The 49ers need to draft a sure thing.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

