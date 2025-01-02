49ers Pick Michigan Defensive Tackle Mason Graham in New Mock Draft
The 49ers need to overhaul their defensive line.
It used to be the strength of their team when they had DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa. Now, they have Bosa and a bunch of guys who are replaceable.
Expect the 49ers to release veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave this offseason to clear cap space. Which means defensive tackle could be the 49ers' biggest need. And in Round 1, USA Today's Christian D'Andrea projects the 49ers to pick Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"One of the tenets of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers teams is a commitment to a deep and athletic defensive line," writes D'Andrea. "Graham isn’t a perfect fit moving from Michigan’s 3-4 to San Francisco’s 4-3, but he’s talented enough to make this a moot point. The Wolverines star would get to thrive next to a healthy Javon Hargrave to give the Niners a pair of inside-out gap-shooters who can flush quarterbacks out to Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd’s orbits. At 320 pounds, he’s big enough to be immobile against the run. He’s also quick and explosive enough to blast through gaps as a 3-technique lineman between the guard and tackle."
Graham would be an outstanding pick for the 49ers. And he wouldn't play next to Hargrave, Graham would replace him. If he's available, I expect the 49ers will take him. But I'm not sure he'll be on the board when the 49ers pick -- they currently own the 11th pick. Most mock drafts have him going in the top 10.