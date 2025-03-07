49ers Pick Toledo Defensive Tackle Darius Alexander in New Mock Draft
There's an excellent chance the 49ers will draft a defensive tackle with their first-round pick this year.
It's probably the worst position on the team. Javon Hargrave is getting released. Maliek Collins is replaceable and will be a free agent next year. And Jordan Elliott is a backup.
Realistically, the 49ers need to add two defensive tackles this offseason -- one in free agency and one in the draft.
That's why CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli projects the 49ers to draft Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander with the 11th pick.
"Truth be told, I like Walter Nolen better than Darius Alexander, but I had Nolen here in my last mock, so I'm switching it up a bit," writes Fornelli. "Alexander had a very impressive combine, and I know there are some teams who are extremely high on him."
Alexander is a good player who is having a terrific offseason. He shined a the Senior Bowl and then performed extremely well at the Combine. He seems to have the size and length required to play defensive tackle in the 49ers' Wide 9 defensive front while also possessing the speed and athleticism defensive coordinator Robert Saleh covets.
Before the Combine, Alexander was projected to get drafted at the end of Round 1. Now, it's apparent he's more athletic than a few defensive tackles who are projected to get taken before him. Which means he certainly is an option for the 49ers with the 11th pick or if they trade down.