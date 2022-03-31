Kyle Juszczyk will remain with the San Francisco 49ers until 2025 after his contract option was picked up.

"Juice" is here to stay.

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly picked up star fullback Kyle Juszczyk's contract option through 2025, per Tom Pelissero. Juszczyk is now due $3.775 million this season and has an additional $1.25M fully guaranteed in 2023.

Not a bad payday for Juszczyk and an obvious move to make for the 49ers. Juszczyk has been a Pro Bowl player the past six seasons, so it is clear that he is THE consensus elite fullback in the game.

Operating the run game would be immensely difficult without Juszczyk. What he does goes beyond that of a simple blocking fullback. The way Kyle Shanahan utilizes him with all of the ghost motion to get the defense off of the scent of what play they are going to run is underrated. And Juszczyk executes motions to perfection that makes it tough to tell if he is feigning or not.

Still, defensive players would be unwise to think Juszczyk is feigning lest they want to be put on their backside when he lays them out on a block. Plus, Juszczyk gives the 49ers a passing threat in multiple ways out of play-action and as an upright wide receiver, so he is the ultimate tool to use in the 49ers' offense.

Last season Juszczyk tallied 30 passes for 296 yards with a touchdown and took eight carries for 22 yards with a TD. Best part of all is he did while playing the full season, which cannot be taken for granted out of a 49ers player.

Now, Juszczyk stays aboard for the foreseeable future and gets to see the offense under Trey Lance.